Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Trekked To The Highest Point Of Maharashtra And The Pics Are Breathtaking

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar in Kalsubai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Recently, Milind and Ankita trekked to the highest point of Maharashtra "It's a wonderful world," Ankita Konwar captioned the post Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April 2018

Pictures from Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's getaway to Kalsubai in Maharashtra will make you pack your bags in a jiffy. Ankita and Milind shared glimpses from their trekking trip to the highest point of Maharashtra from where they posted pictures seated on a rock against a picturesque backdrop. "It's a wonderful world. #kalsubaipeak #outdoors #outdoorlovers #forever #youandi," Ankita captioned the post, which she shared with her 95,000 Instagram followers. Milind Soman shared details of the trek in his post and added: "A small trek to the highest point in Maharashtra yesterday with shrimati." Ankita's Instafam filled up the comments section with lovely messages for the couple on the lines of "looking very cute together."

Check out their posts:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are fitness enthusiasts and marathon runners and they frequently posts pictures from their day-to-day fitness activities. On their recent trip to Greece, Milind and Ankita participated in the Athens Authentic Marathon 2018 and posted a picture after completing their run from the Panathenaic Stadium.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar as per Maharashtrian rituals in April 2018. The couple got married in a small ceremony attended by family members and close friends only.

Milind Soman became a household name after starring in Alisha Chinai's video of Made In India and then in television show Captain Vyom. Milind Soman has also starred films like 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bheja Fry. His last few Bollywood films were Bajirao Mastani and Chef.

Milind Soman hasn't announced his next project yet.