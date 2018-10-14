Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar Redefine Romance In This Pic And How

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (Image courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram post, featuring her actor-husband Milind Soman is proof of why we just can't seem to get enough of this adorable couple. On Sunday, Ankita shared loved-up pictures on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Ankita, dressed in a saree, can be seen riding a bicycle with Miliind Soman, while in another picture, the duo can be seen lovingly staring into each other's eyes. Ankita captioned the post: "5 km cycling and 4km run. My kind of Sunday." She accompanied the post with hashtags such as "#theultrahusband" and "happydays." Needless to say, Ankita's fans simply loved the picture. "You two are so perfect for each other," wrote a fan.

Take a look at the post here:

Milind and Ankita, who got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug in April this year, are often seen documenting their love for each other on social media. Remember the video in which the couple recreated Miley Cyrus' hit music video Wrecking Ball? The one in which they could be seen posing with a glittery disco ball. Ankita's video trended big time on social media. Ankita captioned it: "Hanging out with the ultra-husband on the sets of India's Next Top Model."

How can we forget Milind's super cute birthday post for Ankita. He wrote: "Your kiss makes it all better, every time. Happy birthday and happy every day is all I want for you, Ankita, my love."

Milind Soman and Ankita are both marathon runners. Milind Soman was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

Milind Soman currently features as a judge on the fourth season of television reality show India's Next Top Model. He has featured in films such as Chef and Bajirao Mastaani.