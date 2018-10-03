Ankita Konwar's Stylish Cruise Pics With Malaika Arora Will Make You Go Green With Envy

Malaika Arora with Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: earthy_5)

Milind Soman is currently on a cruise trip with colleagues Malaika Arora, VJ Anusha Dandekar and wife Ankita Konwar, where they appear to be shooting for a segment of the third season of television reality show India's Next Top Model, in which Milind features as one of the co-judges. Milind might have been busy with work commitments but thanks to his wife Ankita Konwar, who gave us a sneak peek into all the BTS action by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories. On Wednesday, Ankita documented different facets of the cruise trip by sharing pictures and videos of Malaika and Anusha. She shared a BTS picture of herself with Malaika Arora, from what appears to be an event and wrote: "Backstage fun with her gorgeousness Malaika Arora." Ankita also shared a picture of herself with her "ultra-husband."

Ankita Konwar also shared this picture with Anusha and captioned it "My Sweetheart." Anusha Dandekar often features on Ankita's Instagram profile. Remember the boomerang shared by Ankita last month, in which the duo could be seen dancing like no one is watching? Or the selfie in which she described Anusha as the "cutest thing on Earth." Ankita wrote: "What a crazy good time with this cutest thing on earth."

Ankita often accompanies Milind Soman on the sets of India's Next Model. Last month, she shared a video, in which she and Milind recreated Miley Cyrus' hit music video Wrecking Ball. The couple could be seen posing with a glittery disco ball. Ankita's video trended big time on social media. Ankita captioned it: "Hanging out with the ultra-husband on the sets of India's Next Top Model."

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in April this year. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug. Milind was earlier married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.