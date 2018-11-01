When 'Fitness Icons' Anil Kapoor, Milind Soman And Suneil Shetty Posed For A Pic

Anil Kapoor with Milind Soman and Suneil Shetty. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights "Seems like time has paused for the three of you," wrote a fan "Fitness goals much," wrote Ankita Konwar "Three beauties in one frame," she added

"Seems like time has paused for the three of you," read a comment on model-turned-actor Milind Soman's latest Instagram post and we couldn't have agreed more. On Thursday, Milind treated his fans to a rare picture of himself, along with veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Suneil Shetty and we don't think he could have described the picture in a better manner. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling. Milind captioned the post: "Fitness icon! Amazing boys. Live to inspire." Just like us, the actor's Instafam was also delighted to see the picture. "You boys looking damn fit and good," commented an Instagram user. "Three evergreen fitness role models," wrote another fan.

Check out Milind Soman's picture here:

It wasn't just Milind who shared the pictures on social media. The actor's wife Ankita Konwar also posed with the trio and shared a picture or her Instagram profile. Ankita wrote: "These 3" and accompanied the post with three heart emoticons. She added, "Fitness goals much" and used hashtags such as "#fitnessmotivation" #humblelife" and "#millenialwayoflife." Ankita also shared a picture of Anil Kapoor, Milind Soman and Suneil Shetty on her Instagram story and wrote: "Three beauties in one frame."

Take a look at her post here:

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Total Dhamaal, opposite Madhuri Dixit. He also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline. Suneil Shetty was last seen in the 2018 film Welcome to New York, in which he made a guest appearance.

Both Milind Soman and Ankita are marathon runners. The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug in April this year. Milind Soman currently features as a judge on the fourth season of television reality show India's Next Top Model. He has featured in films such as Chef and Bajirao Mastaani.