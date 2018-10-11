Why Suneil Shetty's Son Ahan Is Trending

Ahan Shetty shared this picture (Image courtesy: ahan.shetty)

Highlights Ahan Shetty will make his debut with the remake of Telugu hit RX 100 I'm so grateful and honoured to be a part of this amazing film: Ahan Ahan Shetty's debut film is scheduled to release in May 2019

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to launch actor Suneil Shetty's son Ahan in Bollywood. The announcement was made by Suniel Shetty on social media and Ahan also posted about it. Ahan, 22, topped Twitter trends list soon after the announcement. He will reportedly make his debut with the remake of Telugu hit RX 100. "Today marks a new chapter in my life. I'm so grateful and honoured to be a part of this amazing film and a part of the Nadiadwala Grandson family. I have a long tough journey ahead of me where I will experience both the highs and lows, read an excerpt from Ahan's post.

Suneil Shetty, whose second film Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), was also produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, wished his son and wrote, "A new journey begins today my baby. No matter how you feel. Get up. Dress up. Show up. Scream, Cry, but never give up!"

Congratulations PHANTOM!!!... A new journey begins today my baby ... No matter how u feel ... Get up...Dress up... Show up...Scream, Cry, but NEVER give up!!!! #AhanShetty#SajidNadiadwalapic.twitter.com/VgQhyKBXeE — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2018

"I have acquired the remake rights of RX 100 and it will be Ahan's launch vehicle. We chose the drama because it has gained a cult status among the youth. I know of youngsters who have watched the movie 10 times," Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, reports DNA.

Salman Khan, who launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya in 2015 with Hero, also welcomed Ahan to the showbiz industry while Abhishek Bachchan quoted the Dhadkan actor's tweet for Ahan and wrote, "The best advice."

"I wish you nothing but the best. I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, forever and ever. Congratulations, may you shine so, so bright," was Athiya's message for her brother.

Ahan Shetty's debut film is scheduled to release in May 2019.