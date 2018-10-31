Halloween 2018: Milind Soman As A Vampire Or Ankita Konwar As A Witch, Whose Look Did You Like Better?

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: Instagram )

Hey folks! Its Halloween today and celebrities have bombarded social media with their Halloween-special looks but it is model-turned-actor Milind Soman's look that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Halloween. How, you ask? Well, let's just say that the actor's protruding eyes and vampire fangs will scare the heck out of you. That's not it, the Chef actor shared another look on his Instagram profile, in which he appears to be dressed as a vampire. In the picture, the 52-year-old actor can be seen sporting vampire fangs and can be seen sporting Gothic eye make-up. Milind accompanied both the posts along with the caption: "Happy Halloween."

If this look doesn't scare you, we don't know what will.

A screenshot of Milind Soman's Instagram story. A screenshot of Milind Soman's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar opted for a less OTT look. Anita made for an adorable witch. On Wednesday, Ankita shared a throwback video, in which she could be seen dancing as a with her friend and wrote: "Happy Halloween! To all my witches, have fun with your covens. Fill your lives with magic." She added the hashtags "#lifefullofmagic" and "#witchesofinstagram."

Take a look at the video here:

Ankita shared more pictures of herself on her Instagram story.

A screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story. A screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story.

Milind and Ankita got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug in April this year. Milind Soman and Ankita are both marathon runners. Milind was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

