Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor And Others Attend Padmini Kolhapure's Birthday Celebration. See Pics

Actress Padmini Kolhapure rang in her 53rd birthday with friends and family. The party was hosted at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai, which was attended by Padmini's older sister Shivangi, brother-in-law Shakti Kapoor and their children Shraddha and Siddhanth. Flashbulbs popped incessantly as these celebs were spotted entering the venue. Poonam Dhillon, had who co-starred with Padmini Kolhapure in 1991 film Qurbani Rang Layegi, was also spotted outside the party venue. Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were also part of Padmini's birthday celebration. Anil Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure were co-stars of films like Woh 7 Din and Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge. Shraddha Kapoor was photographed entering the party venue with father Shakti Kapoor. The father-daughter duo were twinning in black. Padmini Kolhapure was all smiles for the camera waiting outside the restaurant.

The Kolhapure sisters - Padmini, Shivangi and Tejaswini - were all actresses. However, Padmini Kolhapure had the most successful career in films. She featured in films like Vidhaata, Swarg Se Sundar, Prem Rog and Anubhav. She was last seen in 2013's Phata Poster Nikla Hero, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Padmini Kolhapure's niece Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in blockbuster film Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao, will resume shooting for Amol Gupte-directed Saina. It was earlier reported that Shraddha had been diagnosed with dengue and was taking a break from her shooting schedule. The 31-year-old actress also has Saaho and Chhichhore in the line-up.