Is It Valentine's Day Yet? Ankita Konwar Posts Romantic Pic With Milind Soman

Valentine's Day is around the corner and Ankita Konwar is already one step ahead. How, you ask? Well, on Tuesday evening, Ankita shared a loved-up picture of herself along with her "ultra-husband" Milind Soman, which gave us major Valentine's Day feels. In the loved-up picture, Ankita and Milind can be seen kissing. Ankita summed up the picture by adding a mushy caption to the post. She wrote: "With every kiss, you set my heart on fire. It lightens up every dark corner.in you, I sink a little bit deeper, In us, the magic grows a little more sweeter." Ankita accompanied the post along with the hashtags " #foreveryouandi" and "#love."

Ankita Konwar frequently shares loved-up posts along with her "ultra-husband" Milind Soman on her Instagram profile and we simply love it. Last week, Ankita shared an adorable picture on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen curled up in Milind's arms.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are both marathon runners. The couple got married in Maharashtra in April last year. A few months after their traditional Maharashtrian wedding, they exchanged vows in a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain.

Milind Soman was last seen as a judge in the fourth season of the television reality show India's Next Top Model. He has also been a part of Bollywood films such as Chef and Bajirao Mastaani among others. Milind Soman became a household name after he featured in Alisha Chinai's music video Made In India.