How Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Met And Fell In Love. Age Gap? 'No Issue'

Ankita Konwar shared the photo on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is 26 years younger than him They dated for 5 years before getting married Milind and Ankita got married in April last year

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who got married in April last year, shared how they met and fell in love despite their age gap. In a recent post for social media blog Humans Of Bombay, Ankita Konwar revealed what drew her close to Milind when she first saw him in a hotel in Chennai. She said that it was her friends who "urged" her to talk to him and after that, they couldn't stop seeing each other. Talking about how things started with Milind, Ankita said: "I decided to move out of the country and started working with Air Asia, as a cabin crew in Malaysia. It was at that time that my then boyfriend, suddenly passed away. It was heartbreaking-it felt like there was no coming back."

She further said: "A couple of months later, I got posted in Chennai. I was staying in a hotel with my colleagues. Once, in the lobby, I saw a tall, rugged man. It was Milind Soman! I was a big fan! So I went to say hello, but he was busy. A few days later, I saw him again at the hotel's nightclub. I kept looking at him and he was staring at me too! My friends urged me to go talk to him. So I asked if he'd like to dance and he obliged! There was a vibe - I could feel it!"

However, Ankita Konwar said that she didn't want to get too involved with Milind at that moment of time. "But I didn't want to get too involved. So I excused myself and I thought he'd forget about me. But soon he came looking for me - he had to go so he asked for my number. It was a new number, so I didn't remember it & didn't have my phone on me either. So he made my friend take his number & asked me to message him," she said.

Ankita said that Milind's take on her past made her realize that he's "the man" for her. "A few days passed by and I couldn't get him out of my mind. So I texted him and we met again after a week, for dinner. After that, we'd constantly text and meet. But I still couldn't bring myself to get fully involved. Until one day, I told him that because of my past, with my boyfriend, there was a part of me that couldn't let go. To which he said, 'When I fell in love with you, I fell in love with all of you. Even the part that carries the burden of your past. So don't be afraid, we're in this together.' That's when I knew - this was the man for me!" she said.

Ankita further said: "We dated for 5 years after that - until we decided to get married! My family and a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn't an issue for us! So when they saw us together and they saw how happy I was around him, they agreed too! Believe it or not, we got married thrice! We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall and the third, at a place called 'the end of the world' there. He's the best thing that's happened to me; he taught me to let go, to fall in love, to be happy. And our adventures have only just begun-I can't wait to live the rest of my life."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married as per Maharashtrian traditions in April last year. The couple later exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain. Here are the pictures from the ceremonies.

Milind Soman is a model as well as fitness promoter. He was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show India's Next Top Model. Milind has also featured in films like Chef and Bajirao Mastani among others.