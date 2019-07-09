Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's 'Bali-Wood' Style Romance Has Taken Over Instagram

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind and Ankita are holidaying in Bali They are filling up their Instagram feed with pictures Milind captioned one of the photos "'Bali'wood in the sky"

Life's a vacation for Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. The couple are having the time of their lives in Bali and painting the beach-side destination red. Browsing through Milind and Ankita's Instagram feed will only make you feel bad, so we've curated some of the interesting posts from their holiday scrapbooks. You can thank us later. On Tuesday, Milind Soman shared a glimpse of his "'Bali'wood in the sky" kinda moment with Ankita, posing in front of the beautifully carved stone gates of the Besakih temples. "'Bali'wood in the sky! Among the many beauties of Bali are the magnificent stone gates at all the temples, fantastically carved and awe inspiring. This is the gate of the highest of the ancient Besakih temples on the slopes of Mt Agung and the energy inside was really powerful," wrote Milind.

Milind and Ankita, who are huge fitness enthusiasts and yoga experts, picked out a Bollywood-inspired pose for their photoshoot for a change and well, they nailed it to perfection. Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Meanwhile, when in Bali, Milind and Ankita checked off every possible thing on the list - a walk on the beach, a dip in the cool waters, squba diving and even trying out straw hats. "Always be open to the idea of different hats. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a sportsman, a model, an actor or all of it together. Because that's where your fate lies - beneath your hat," Milind captioned one of his photos.

Ankita shared what "true joy summarised in one picture" looks like:

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman married after dating for five years. They had a simple wedding as per Maharashtrian traditions in Alibaug in April last year and followed it up with a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain. Ankita and Milind, who share an age difference of over three decades, often trend for the age gap but she recently said in a post for Humans of Bombay that: "My family and a few others were worried because of the age gap between us. But it wasn't an issue for us!"

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.