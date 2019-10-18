Milind Soman And Ankita's Blue Lagoon Adventure Is Going Viral. See Pic

Milind Soman shared this picture. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman's Instafam filled the comments thread with compliments "In the incredible Blue Lagoon in Iceland," wrote Milind Soman Ankita also shared pictures from their trip to Iceland

Actor Milind Sonam posted a picture of himself with his wife Ankita Konwar form one their recent trips, which has taken over the Internet. They recently travelled to Iceland where they stopped over at the famous Blue Lagoon, a geothermal seawater spa. Milind Soman shared a cosy picture of himself and Ankita on Instagram and captioned it, "In the incredible Blue Lagoon in Iceland, where the temperature outside is a supercold 3 degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30 degrees Celsius... Can you imagine??" Milind Soman's four lakh plus Instafam filled the comments thread with compliments for the couple like, 'awesome couple,' 'adorable' and amazing click.'

Check out Milind Soman's Instagram post:

Earlier this week, on her Instagram page, Ankita Konwar also shared glimpses from the same trip. She gave a detailed description of the Blue Lagoon in Iceland and added, "If you're in Iceland or have a few hours of layover (since it's really close to the airport), I would highly recommend you to check this place out."

Ankita shared another picture from the trip with possibly the most romantic caption, which read: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." Here's the post:

Sifting through Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Instagram page, their lives come across as an extended vacation. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are marathon runners and expedition junkies, who travel to all corners of the world soaking up myriad experiences.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Four More Shots Please!.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.