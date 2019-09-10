The Time Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Went On The 'Most Amazing 5 Day Trek'

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar photographed during the trek. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman's latest Instagram post perfectly encapsulates the theme of '#TravelTueday.' The 53-year-old actor dug out a throwback picture from his photo archives, which happens to be from the time when he and his wife Ankita Konwar trekked the Uhuru Peak (the highest peak on Mt Kilimanjaro). In the picture, the couple can be seen exchanging a kiss as they pose in front of the Uhuru Peak. Milind captioned the post: "#TravelTuesday. Marangu gate to Uhuru peak is the most amazing 5 day trek and definitely a lifetime must do for every trekker. I am really lucky to have had the opportunity to be at Uhuru peak twice, and this time with my love Ankita Konwar."

Take a look at the Milind Soman's post here:

Earlier this month, Ankita Konwar shared pictures from the same trek. In her post, Ankita revealed that she celebrated her 28th birthday by trekking the Uhuru peak. She also wrote that she "became the first Assamese woman to have done it." An excerpt from Ankita Konwar's post read, "It was a climb alright. Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa Kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19,341 feet (Uhuru Peak) and by doing so, became the first Assamese woman to have done it. It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us. We just have to open our hearts to learn."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar share a common passion for travelling and often share pictures from their travel diaries on social media. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are both marathon runners. The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in April last year. They later exchanged wedding vows in a barefoot wedding in Spian.

