Milind Soman Ran Underwater With 12 Kg On His Back. Because He's Milind Soman

Highlights
- Milind Soman shared a picture of himself on Wednesday
- The photo happens to be 10 days old
- "Understand your goal and fix your priority," wrote Milind Soman
For all those who are seeking some fitness inspiration mid-week, we have just the right photo for you - courtesy model-actor Milind Soman. The 53-year-old actor, who has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast, Instagrammed a photo of himself on Wednesday, in which he could be seen running underwater with a 12 kg backpack. The photo happens to be 10 days old. Sharing the photo, Milind Soman wrote about how he prepared for a dive in water that was 2 degrees Celsius in Iceland a couple of days ago. "Running with a 12 kg backpack underwater while preparing for the dive in Iceland 10 days ago. Anything is possible with the right preparation, even a free dive in water that is 2 degrees Celsius. Understand your goal and fix your priority, objective will be achievable! Do what it takes," he captioned his post.
Take a look at the photo shared by Milind Soman:
Running with a 12kg backpack underwater while preparing for the dive in Iceland 10 days ago :) anything is possible with the right preparation, even a free dive in water that is 2C Understand your goal and fix your priority, objective will be achievable! . . Do what it takes. . . #BeBetterEveryday #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #workoutwednesday #workoutmotivation #wednesday #icelandtravel #silfra @favreleuba
Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar reacted to the post and left an adorable comment for her husband. "You are amazing human being," she wrote.
In a separate post on Monday, Milind Soman shared a picture of himself right before the aforementioned dive and wrote: "Silfra, Iceland, before the dive. The water is 2 degrees Celsius."
He also shared a really cute picture of himself and Ankita Konwar enjoying a sunny day in Iceland.
Milind Soman frequently gives us fitness goals by sharing pictures and videos of himself exercising. We have handpicked some of his posts for you. Take a look:
#workoutwednesday did you run today ? or if not running, which activity did you choose to further your wellbeing ? Any exercise even for a minute, is a good start . . . #BeBetterEveryday #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #wednesday #run #run . . @dahiya_vinay Pangong Tso, 14000ft
Both action and inaction have consequences. Understand them. Every moment matters. #MilindSomwar . . . Running on the moon! Ladakh must be among the most beautiful places on earth .. you go there with so much irrelevance inside you, and you come back pure .. the serenity and timelessness is almost another world . . . #MilindSomwar #MondayMotivation #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive #love #mountain #ladakhdiaries
Pushups in Manali !! Keep it going no matter where you are or how much time you have you owe it to your own life!! #workoutwednesday . . #neverstop #loveyourself #workhard #loveyourbody #Live2Inspire #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #begrateful #himachaldiaries @dahiya_vinay
On the work front, Milind Soman has featured in several Bollywood films such as Surya, 16 December, Chef and Bajirao Mastaani. He has also appeared in television shows like Vakaalat, Captain Vyom, Noorjahan and Margarita.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.