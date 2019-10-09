Milind Soman Ran Underwater With 12 Kg On His Back. Because He's Milind Soman

Milind Soman shared this picture. (Image courtesy: I milindrunning)

For all those who are seeking some fitness inspiration mid-week, we have just the right photo for you - courtesy model-actor Milind Soman. The 53-year-old actor, who has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast, Instagrammed a photo of himself on Wednesday, in which he could be seen running underwater with a 12 kg backpack. The photo happens to be 10 days old. Sharing the photo, Milind Soman wrote about how he prepared for a dive in water that was 2 degrees Celsius in Iceland a couple of days ago. "Running with a 12 kg backpack underwater while preparing for the dive in Iceland 10 days ago. Anything is possible with the right preparation, even a free dive in water that is 2 degrees Celsius. Understand your goal and fix your priority, objective will be achievable! Do what it takes," he captioned his post.

Take a look at the photo shared by Milind Soman:

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar reacted to the post and left an adorable comment for her husband. "You are amazing human being," she wrote.

A screenshot of Ankita Konwar's comment on Milind Soman's post.

In a separate post on Monday, Milind Soman shared a picture of himself right before the aforementioned dive and wrote: "Silfra, Iceland, before the dive. The water is 2 degrees Celsius."

He also shared a really cute picture of himself and Ankita Konwar enjoying a sunny day in Iceland.

Milind Soman frequently gives us fitness goals by sharing pictures and videos of himself exercising. We have handpicked some of his posts for you. Take a look:

On the work front, Milind Soman has featured in several Bollywood films such as Surya, 16 December, Chef and Bajirao Mastaani. He has also appeared in television shows like Vakaalat, Captain Vyom, Noorjahan and Margarita.

