This Is Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar, 'Halloween Or No Halloween'

Ankita Kkonwar shared this picture.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's upped their Halloween game by dressing up as DC universe characters Harley Quinn and the Joker, respectively. Harley Quinn has been depicted as the Joker's frequent accomplice and his on again and off again girlfriend in comics as they feed off each other's insanity. Keeping up with the personae of Harley Quinn and the Joker, Ankita jestingly captioned her post, "No matter how insane you maybe, there is always someone to complete the insanity. This is us, Halloween or no Halloween." Aren't they an adorable couple? Ankita's Instafam was impressed by the effort they put in to resemble the DC characters and showered compliments like "awesome" and "perfect as it can be."

Milind Soman also shared the pictures on his Instagram page and wrote, "Be whoever you want to be, whoever you really are, show the world your true colours without fear and love will find you. Happy Halloween."

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are fitness enthusiasts and professional marathon runners. The couple frequently travel to less-explored areas around the world, glimpses of which they share with their fans on social media. Their latest expedition took them to Iceland and Ankita and Milind cannot stop gushing about their stopover at the famous Blue Lagoon, a geothermal seawater spa, there.

Here are some posts shared by Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, which recently went viral:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar dated for five years before they got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in 2018. Milind Soman became a household name in the Nineties after featuring in the video of Alisha Chinai's song Made In India.

He has also featured in Bollywood films like 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Jodi Breakers, Bajirao Mastani and Chef. He was last seen in the web-series Four More Shots Please!

