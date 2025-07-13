Internet Slams Arjun Kanungo Over His "Weird" Comment On Ashish Chanchlani's Loved-Up Post With Elli AvrRam

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has fuelled speculation about his relationship status after sharing a romantic picture with actress Elli AvrRam. In the photo, Ashish is seen holding Elli in his arms as she smiles with a bouquet of red and yellow roses. The two posed in what appears to be a picturesque European location, with a stone bridge and river in the background. Ashish captioned the photo with a cryptic "Finally." While many flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, a remark by singer Arjun Kanungo quickly stirred controversy.

Arjun Kanungo wrote, "@elliavrram pls be careful. Jitna Lamba Aadmi utna bada ___ (The bigger the man, the bigger the --)." Arjun's remark did not sit well with the users on social media.

One user wrote, "Sir, delete kardo accha nahi laga. Log aapko accha he samjhte hai. (Sir, please delete this comment, people think of you as a nice person.)" Another added, "Bro, calm please." Someone commented, "Bro, please hesitate."

Several others asked him to mind his language, while others asked him to explain what he meant. Replying to a fan, Arjun stated that his thinking was dirty and not the comment.

Ashish responded to Arjun's comment with some laughing emojis and a cuss word. Arjun Kanungo gave some background to his comment in his Instagram Stories. The singer re-shared an old video featuring Ashish, where the comedian had said the same line to him about his height. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Good time to reshare this, @ashishchanchlani revenge is sweet." See the video here:

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam were first spotted together at the Elle List event in February 2025. The rumoured couple is yet to react to the buzz around their romance.