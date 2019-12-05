Milind Soman Posts Pic Of Himself Aged 38. 'Shall We Get Married Again,' Writes Wife Ankita

Milind Soman shared the picture. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman once again occupied the top spot on the list of trends. In case you are wondering what he did, the actor-model made our day with his priceless throwback Thursday post (again). Milind made a trip down the memory lane and fished out a stunning old picture of his 38-year-old self and it is burning up Instagram since. The actor can be seen dressed in a black shirt and posing for the camera in the photograph. Milind Soman's photo from the year 2003 even left his wife Ankita Konwar in total awe, who went on to comment on his post: "Shall we get married again?" Adorable, isn't it?

After dating for five years, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman got married in April last year. She is 26 years younger than him. They had a simple wedding as per Maharashtrian traditions in Alibaug, which was followed by a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain.

Now, check out the throwback picture of Milind Soman:

Even Milind Soman's fans expressed their thoughts out loud and filled his post with comments such as "ageing like wine" and "time stopped for you." One user wrote: "At 38... you were looking 23" while another commented: "You look even younger."

Like we said above, this is not the first time Milind Soman has raised the temperature on Instagram with his throwback pictures. To save you the trouble, here are other throwback photos of Milind Soman that he shared on social media:

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen as one of the judges on television reality show India's Next Top Model. He has also featured in films like Chef and Bajirao Mastani among others.