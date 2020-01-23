Once Upon A Time Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Went On A Date In The Middle Of Thar Desert

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (courtesy ankita_earthy )

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never fail to set couple goals and their latest Instagram stories reveal why. Both Ankita and Milind posted pictures from their date night in middle of Thar desert. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the pictures. One of the captions on Ankita's Instagram story read, "Dinner done right." Another caption read, "I married my best friend. Thank you Milind Soman for such a lovely dinner." Later, Milind Soman posted the same pictures on his Instagram stories.

Take a look at the couple's desert diaries here:

Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ankita Konwar's Instagram story.

On Wednesday, Ankita Konwar shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen dancing in the middle of the desert. She captioned the post: "After all the jalebis and fafda in Jaisalmer, this is how I burn my calories. Some active recovery post marathon. Also answering all of you asking how do you stay fit when you travel so much?" Take a look at the video here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

On the professional front, Milind Soman currently features as one of the judges on the television reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. The model-turned actor has featured in Bollywood films such as Chef and Bajirao Mastaani. He became a household name after he featured in Alisha Chinoy's 1995 music video Made In India.