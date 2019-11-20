When Milind Soman Tried To Match Ankita Konwar's Bihu Dance Steps

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar in Guwahati (courtesy milindrunning)

Power couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated 50th edition of Pinkathon (India's biggest marathon for women) in Ankita's hometown Guwahati last Sunday and how! And now, the couple have shared glimpses of the celebrations on their respective Instagram feed. Looks like the highpoint of the celebratory event was when Milind Soman made his debut at Bihu dance with a sea of audience cheering for him. Ankita Konwar, who is from Assam, is a natural at Bihu dance but Milind Soman trying to match her steps on stage is the most adorable thing you will see today. "The time when Milind Soman tried Bihu," Ankita captioned her Instagram post and added the heart-eyed emoji.

Here's how Milind Soman sent his Pinkathon followers into a tizzy in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman shared the fun video with a lengthy message about his journey with Pinkathon. "When I thought of creating a running event for women in 2011, it was only because as a runner I saw very few women at running events and wondered if it would be different if there was a run exclusively for them. This month, after 50 editions of what is now India's biggest women's run, over the last eight years, I have discovered just how different it would be!"

"More events and experiences have been added to motivate and engage, like the 100 days of Pinkathon and the Pinkathon 100k, India's biggest women's ultra-marathon. Pinkathon day was celebrated for the second time this year, in several countries across the world, in 176 locations and with 25, 000 people participating. The Spirit of Pinkathon, a 150km run between cities, is all about self-belief, and after their first couple of years at Pinkathon, hundreds of women have started to train for it," Milind added in his post.

Read his full post here, shared with the same video:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for several years. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the web-series Four More Shots Please!.

