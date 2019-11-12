'Every Place Is Beautiful' For Milind Soman When He Is With Wife Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are giving us all sorts of goals with their latest Instagram video, which perfectly complements the theme of "travel Tuesday." On Tuesday, Milind Soman posted a loved-up video along with his wife Ankita Konwar, in which he could be seen walking hand-in-hand around Pangong Tso as Selena Gomez and Marshmello's song Wolves plays in the backdrop. At the end of the video, the couple can be seen kissing each other. "Walking around Pangong Tso at 14000ft with Ankita Konwar. The more I travel around India, I see this country is so beautiful and every place is more beautiful with you," Milind wrote. In his post, Milind also asked his Instafam: "Which is your favourite place in India?"

Last week, Milind posted a picture of himself along with Ankita and he captioned the post: "Quick run in the hills before a crazy day in office. People ask me how I stay motivated and of course one of the ways is to have good company. Thank you for today."

Milind Soman, who celebrated his 54th birthday this month, posted a picture of himself from a hot spring and he wrote: "Happy Birthday to me! #54." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

