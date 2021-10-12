The 6-Year-Old In This Pic Grew Up To Be A Supermodel. Any Guesses?

The actor shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman has a treasure trove of throwback pictures and he loves to share it with his fans on social media. The supermodel-turned-actor shared a precious throwback picture from his childhood days and he revealed in his caption that it happens to be from when he was 6. He also shared a recent video from a farm. He revealed in his caption that he wanted to be a farmer as a kid. He captioned his post: "Wanted to be a farmer at 6 years, and now, 50 years later, I am. Hearing so much about vegetables being artificially coloured and fruits being injected, best to grow your own or get together with friends and do it. Go back to your root." Milind Soman added the hashtag #health to his post.

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

The actor, who became a household name after featuring in the video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!.

The actor is currently seen judging the second season of the TV reality show Supermodel Of The Year with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, also a marathon runner, in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.