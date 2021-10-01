Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Spent Their Day At Gujarat's Somnath Temple. See Pics

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been adding new pictures every day to their Gujarat diaries since the week started. The couple spent their whole day at the Somnath Temple on Thursday, pictures of which Milind Soman even shared on his Instagram profile. "They say that the moon god, Chandra, was sheltered by Shiva in his hair at this spot, to save him from King Daksha's curse, the curse makes the moon wane and Shiva's blessing makes it full again!! That's why, here, Shiva is called Somnath, or Chandrashekhar. Am sure there are many other wonderful stories that you have heard too. Jai Bhole Nath! His blessings on you all!" he wrote in his caption and added: "Spent the whole day with Ankita at this ancient and sacred place, from the time it opened its gates in the morning, till after dinner."

Milind Soman and Ankita dated for 5 years before getting married as per Maharashtrian traditions on April 22 in 2018. A couple of months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain.

The couple love to travel and they have been making memories in Gujarat in the best way possible. See proof:

Milind Soman's last web-series was Paurashpur and before that, he featured in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year, the second season of which he recently finished filming.