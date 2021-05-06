Milind Soman In Spandex Shorts Puts All Other Throwbacks To Shame

"#ThrowbackThursday 1991": Milind Soman posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: @milindrunning)

Milind Soman is ageing like fine wine. The 55-year-old actor-model, who is known for his chiselled looks and fitness, proved why he still remains a relevant name in the field of modelling by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram. The black and white photo by ace photographer Bharat Sikka shows Milind posing for the camera in a lovely Kashmiri shrug and shorts. Sharing the photo that was taken 30 years ago, Milind tagged Bharat and wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday 1991. Some really beautiful old Kashmiri textiles, a pair of black spandex shorts, hard Delhi sun, Bharat Sikka... and me !"

While several fans marvelled at how Milind has managed to keep up the same level of fitness and physique three decades later, many just spent time admiring the stunning photo. Abhishek Asha Mishra, who is a two-time Ironman title winner wrote, "Collar, shoulder and biceps... Cause of swimming or workouts. This look is the strongest of all the past pics."

Responding to Abhishek's comments, fans were seen discussing if Milind has attained his physique by spending intense hours in the gym and taking supplements. Responding to the comments, Milind said, "Nope, no gym. Bodyweight, yes, of course. Never targeting specific body parts. If you swim 50-60km a week for 10 years you will see what happens," with a smiling emoticon. He further added, "No vitamins or supplements, EVER."

One user named Danshraj had a question for Milind. "Nothing changed other than your hair colour. Do you never get old?" he asked.

While many just expressed their appreciation for the model by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section, some seemed to be impressed with the Kashmiri pullover. One user even wrote, "After modelling, do models get to keep the clothes they pose in?"

Milind, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has spoken about donating plasma in the upcoming days. Being a fitness enthusiast, he has also reiterated the need to follow some sort of exercise routine to keep oneself fit. Asking people to "just keep moving", he wrote on Instagram, "It doesn't mean that you spend hours in the gym. Be active. For a few minutes every day. Even 5 minutes to start with. Find an activity you enjoy that is simple, comfortable and can be done even at home."

Milind Soman received national attention following his appearance in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video 'Made In India'. He is best known for his roles in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Chef' and '16 December'. He was last seen in the web series 'Paurashpur'.