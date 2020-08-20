The 13-Year-Old In This Pic Grew Up To Be A Supermodel. Any Guesses?

Can you guess the model in throwback picture? (courtesy: Instagram)

Milind Soman found the perfect picture for his Throwback Thursday post. The 54-year-old actor shared a picture from when he was 13. Milind Soman, who grew up to be a supermodel, wrote in his post that he always had "a good jawline" and we totally agree. The actor also added that his good skin and health could be attributed to two factors - his genes, and the fact that he swam twice a day. He wrote in his caption: "Throwback Thursday. Me at age 13. I wouldn't say the features are extraordinary but I always did have a good jawline, thanks to my genes. Good skin, good hair and good health came from swimming twice a day in the neighborhood municipal pool." He added, "Another and most important advantage of good genes is common sense, which like any other genetic advantage we are born with, we lose if we don't use."

Well, some things never change, like Milind Soman's love for fitness. The actor, who also happens to be a marathon runner, shares posts from his workout diaries almost every day on Instagram. For instance, the actor posted a video of himself doing push-ups on Wednesday.

Milind Soman, even at the age of 54, loves swimming. He shared this post last week and wrote: "As a former competitive swimmer, I used to swim around 65km per week, and as a 'once in a while' triathlete I used the pool to prepare for the Ironman and Ultraman events. Am grateful to the men and women who keep the pools safe and clean and fun."

Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India. Milind Soman has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.