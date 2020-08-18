Another Day, Another Romantic Post Featuring Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman

Highlights
- Ankita Konwar's Instafam loved her post
- "Beautiful couple," some comments read
- Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Four More Shots Please!
Ankita Konwar shared a loved-up video of herself walking hand-in-hand with her husband Milind Soman on Instagram on Tuesday. She used Instagram feature Reels and added Taylor Swift's song August to amp up the romantic quotient. In the caption she tweaked poet JM Storm's poem and wrote: "We found each other at a time, where I wasn't ready to believe in anything and he forced me to accept nothing. We were just two souls walking together... The more we talked, the more we listened... And we grew certain of the fact that we owned nothing but the moment we're in."
Take a look at Ankita Konwar's post here:
We found each other at a time, where I wasn't ready to believe in anything and he forced me to accept nothing. We were just two souls walking together, The more we talked, the more we listened, And we grew certain of the fact that we owned nothing but the moment we're in #jmstorm . . #foreverlove #feelkaroreelkaro #reelitfeelit #instaree
Ankita Konwar's Instafam fell in love with the couple and showered compliments in the comments thread. Several Instagram users posted heart-eyed emoticons while many wrote comments like "beautiful couple" and "you look great together."
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman frequently share romantic posts featuring each other on their respective social media accounts. They're both fitness enthusiasts and marathon runners, and they also share joint workout posts and sometimes solo fitness posts.
Here are some of Ankita and Milind's recent posts on Instagram:
The yin to my yang, my anchor, keeper of all my secrets, a true companion, my true North Star and my occasional hair stylist To me, friendship is love and my love is my best friend Wish you all a very happy #friendshipday . . #friendsforever #love #youandi #togetherforever
#throwback to my first ever full marathon in Athens I'm so grateful that I could run the first ever marathon distance on the very route of the birthplace of marathon! You start your run from a little town called 'Marathon' and finish it in Athens. The course is based on the legend from which the race gained its name: Pheidippides, a messenger in Ancient Greece, ran from the Battle of Marathon to Athens to announce the Greeks' victory over the Persians. The provenance of the competitive race is traced back to the Marathon race at the 1896 Olympics. It is perhaps the most difficult major marathon race, the course is uphill from the 10 km mark to the 31 km mark - the toughest uphill climb of any major marathon.The course begins in the town of Marathon, where it passes the tomb of the Athenian soldiers, and it traces a path near the coast through Nea Makri. Following the steep rise, the course goes lightly downhill towards the city of Athens. I remember every single step I took to finish that 42.195 km! We were celebrating @milindrunning 's birthday when my friend @shibanigharat told me about the race. So we postponed our return tickets, decided to stay there longer than we planned for and @jayaramgauri managed our registration. My husband took me to Mykonos to train me for this crazy route of a race and got me ready in 6 days to run the full distance! He took care of my diet, my rest and ran the entire distance with me! Now you have to understand since it was my first full marathon, I was way slower and my husband decided to run at my pace with me the entire distance! It's really painful to run at someone else's pace for such a long distance. But he did it anyway and kept cheering me throughout! I still remember the happy tears that started rolling down from the 40th km in response to my realisation of being the first person from my family to have run a marathon! The gratitude I felt (I still do), the joy I experienced made me a new person. I'm forever grateful to the 3 of you@milindrunning @shibanigharat @jayaramgauri#throwbackthursday #pinkathon #runnersofinstagram #athensmarathon #marathonrunner #runninggirl #fitgirl
In April 2018, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar at his Alibaug residence in the presence of their family and friends. After a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Spain. Pictures from their barefoot wedding were surreal.
Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Four More Shots Please!.