Another Day, Another Romantic Post Featuring Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar shared a loved-up video of herself walking hand-in-hand with her husband Milind Soman on Instagram on Tuesday. She used Instagram feature Reels and added Taylor Swift's song August to amp up the romantic quotient. In the caption she tweaked poet JM Storm's poem and wrote: "We found each other at a time, where I wasn't ready to believe in anything and he forced me to accept nothing. We were just two souls walking together... The more we talked, the more we listened... And we grew certain of the fact that we owned nothing but the moment we're in."

Take a look at Ankita Konwar's post here:

Ankita Konwar's Instafam fell in love with the couple and showered compliments in the comments thread. Several Instagram users posted heart-eyed emoticons while many wrote comments like "beautiful couple" and "you look great together."

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman frequently share romantic posts featuring each other on their respective social media accounts. They're both fitness enthusiasts and marathon runners, and they also share joint workout posts and sometimes solo fitness posts.

Here are some of Ankita and Milind's recent posts on Instagram:

In April 2018, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar at his Alibaug residence in the presence of their family and friends. After a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Spain. Pictures from their barefoot wedding were surreal.

Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Four More Shots Please!.