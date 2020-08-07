This Pic Sums Up Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar's Friday Mood

Milind Soman shared this photo. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights Milind also shared a thoughtful caption alongside his post

"It is nice to give in sometimes," he wrote

Milind was last seen in web-series Four More Shots Please!

Milind Soman, who mostly shares pictures from his workout diaries, posted something different on Friday. The actor shared a photo of himself and his wife Ankita Konwar sleeping in what appears to be their balcony. Alongside his post, Milind also shared a note about "laziness." He wrote: "Laziness is a natural instinct. In pre-historic times when danger would be lurking constantly, we would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary, say to hunt, gather food or flee. And even though we are supremely safe today, even outdoors, in the lap of nature, it is nice to give in sometimes!"

Take a look at his post here:

Milind Soman often shares pictures of himself exercising and running with Ankita. On Friendship Day, he shared this photo and wrote: "All happy relationships are more give than take, whether to your body, to your mind, to your best friend, to your spouse ... or to the world, the rule is give more... To all of you wonderful people out there, and to my sweetheart and best friend Ankita Konwar, run with me forever, thank you for your love. Happy Friendship Day!"

Meanwhile, also check out a few workout pictures and videos of Milind Soman that he has shared recently:

Milind Soman actor was previously married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

In terms of work, Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.