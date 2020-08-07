This Pic Sums Up Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Konwar's Friday Mood

Highlights
Milind Soman, who mostly shares pictures from his workout diaries, posted something different on Friday. The actor shared a photo of himself and his wife Ankita Konwar sleeping in what appears to be their balcony. Alongside his post, Milind also shared a note about "laziness." He wrote: "Laziness is a natural instinct. In pre-historic times when danger would be lurking constantly, we would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary, say to hunt, gather food or flee. And even though we are supremely safe today, even outdoors, in the lap of nature, it is nice to give in sometimes!"
Take a look at his post here:
Laziness is a natural instinct in prehistoric times when danger would be lurking constantly, we would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary, say to hunt, gather food or flee. And even though we are supremely safe today, even outdoors, in the lap of nature, its nice to give in SOMETIMES ! . . . #fridayfaces #Sleep #rest #together #rejuvenate #rebuild #energise #health #love #fun #fitness #nature #outdoors
Milind Soman often shares pictures of himself exercising and running with Ankita. On Friendship Day, he shared this photo and wrote: "All happy relationships are more give than take, whether to your body, to your mind, to your best friend, to your spouse ... or to the world, the rule is give more... To all of you wonderful people out there, and to my sweetheart and best friend Ankita Konwar, run with me forever, thank you for your love. Happy Friendship Day!"
All happy relationships are more GIVE than TAKE whether to your body, to your mind, to your best friend, to your spouse ... or to the world, the rule is give more, BE HAPPY . . Did you say something sweet to somebody today ? . . To all of you wonderful people out there, and to my sweetheart and best friend @ankita_earthy, run with me forever, thank you for your love, Happy Friendship Day ! . . #strongertogether #love #health #life #body #mind #soul #friends #friendship #laugh #foreverlove #strength
Meanwhile, also check out a few workout pictures and videos of Milind Soman that he has shared recently:
Work out of the day - 15 pullups ! At the end of the lockdown i could do 5 pullups, I did just one set every day, increasing the number gradually, and i am happy with the improvement! Choose your pace of improvement, it doesn't matter how slow it is. It doesn't matter who is ahead of you or behind you, in life, live at your pace choose your goal wisely, and if you believe and are sincere in your effort, you will achieve it! . . . PS : Its ok to change your goal at any time, wisdom comes with experience . . . #neverstop #nevergiveup #keepmoving #fitnessaddict #live2inspire #pullups #KeepitStrong #challengeyourself @ankita_earthy
#fitnessfriday never forget to play! Don't make the effort to fitness and health a burden small workouts, SMALL strength, flexibility and endurance challenges should be made fun and should be completed with a sense of achievement even tiny improvements in fitness and health makes it easier to smile in any situation . . . And good hair is all about lots of fruits, vegetables and a few minutes of meditation and mindfulness everyday! . . . #fitness #health #love #happiness #hair #pushups #hair @ankita_earthy
Super slow pull-ups It's not difficult to get fit ! 1.Decide how fit you want to get or for what. 2.Make sure you are happy with your reason for choosing that goal. 3.Find out what you need to do to get there. Google can help with most beginner programs. 4.Take your first small step. . . And then the next small step. And then the next. Till you get to where you want. Notice the emphasis on small. Keep each step as easy as possible. Even 5 minutes a day is great to start with. . . #thursdaymotivation #fitnesseveryday #fitness #pullups #neverstop #nevergiveup #love #fit #fitnessforever @ankita_earthy
Milind Soman actor was previously married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.
In terms of work, Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!. He has co-judged two television shows - India's Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.