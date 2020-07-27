When Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Sealed Their Love With A Kiss In Berlin. See Throwback Post

Ankita Konwar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, every now and then, give us major couple goals and Ankita's latest post is just another example of it. Ankita, who dated the model-actor for 5 years before marrying him in 2018, posted a throwback picture from their Berlin vacation on Instagram on Monday and we can't even. In the sweet memory, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar can be seen kissing. The latter revealed in her post that the picture was clicked almost 5 years ago. "Half a decade ago, somewhere in Berlin with the forever love," she captioned the post. Check out Ankita and Milind's loved-up picture here:

For Milind Soman, it was "love at first sight." It's true! He himself revealed this in one of his previous posts, in which he shared a throwback photo of Ankita Konwar. They first met in a hotel in Chennai and soon started dating each other.

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. Check out a few pictures from their wedding here:

The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

In terms of work, Milind Soman is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in the second season of web-series Four More Shots Please!.