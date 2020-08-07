A Pic Of Milind Soman From When He 'Was Not A Fan Of Being Photographed'

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared a black and white throwback

"It's a rare one," he wrote in his caption

"I might have been just out of college," he added

Actor-model-marathon runner Milind Soman flipped through the pages of his throwback diaries and dug out a photo from when he had just passed out of college and was yet to take up modelling as a career. Milind said he shared the photo on Instagram as his fans wanted to see a photo from his pre-modelling days. Milind said the photo is from when he was "very shy" and somewhat disliked being clicked. Here's how Milind Soman captioned his "rare" black and white photo: "Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modelling days, so here it is! It's a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed. I might have been just out of college."

Handsome then, handsome now - that's Milind Soman for you:

Milind Soman, who was one of the most sought-after names in the modelling world of his time, revealed that he didn't know of modelling as a profession when the first assignment came his way, in a post in June: "I look back and think that when I was offered my first job as a model in 1988, I was studying to be an engineer, I was not even aware of modelling as a profession, but I just jumped in at the deep end. And it was just so much fun."

Milind Soman's Instagram is filled with throwback glimpses of his early modelling days:

While ruling the modelling industry in the Nineties, Milind Soman also featured in Alisha Chinai's Made In India music video in 1995. Milind Soman also featured in his first TV show A Mouthful Of Sky that year. He forayed into Bollywood in 2000 with Tarkieb. Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar. He was last seen in Amazon Prime web series 4 More Shots Please!.