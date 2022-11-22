'Diamond' Nameplate At Shah Rukh Khan's Home - Wife Gauri Weighs In

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mumbai bungalow Mannat got a new nameplate and a new entrance door, there had been rumours aplenty that the nameplate is studded with diamonds. Gauri Khan, who has designed the nameplate of her house, in her latest Instagram post, clarified that the nameplate, is in fact, made of a "transparent material with glass crystals". Sharing a picture of herself along with the Mannat entrance, Gauri Khan wrote: "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy... We chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe." She added the hashtag #GauriKhanDesigns.

See Gauri Khan's post here:

Earlier this month, there were multiple reports that stated that the aforementioned nameplate is diamond studded. Some media reports even stated that it costs somewhere between Rs 20- 25 lakhs. Many fan pages dedicated to SRK had shared pictures and videos from the redesigned nameplate, which went insanely viral on social media.

Decked in Diamonds Baadshah's abode #Mannat, Land's End The King resides where the journey to dream big begins #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/xTU8gVZiJU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2022

[Latest]: Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/1HF09bpLhg — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 20, 2022

We often get a glimpse of SRK and Gauri Khan's bungalow through their posts. On his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan shared glimpses from his meet and greet session with fans at Mannat.

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Other than that, she is a film producer and made her debut as an author 2 years ago.