Shah Rukh Khan Shares Video From Birthday Celebrations At Mannat: 'Sea Of Love As I See It'

SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, overwhelmed with all the love he received on his 57th birthday on Wednesday, thanked his fans once again. The actor documented the moment when he greeted his fans stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat. The actor captioned the video: "The sea of love as I see it. Thank you all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude...And only Love to you all." The actor accompanied the video along with the song Jab Tak Jahan Mein Subah Shaam Hai from his 2018 film Zero.

See the video posted by SRK here:

The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude...and only Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/IHbt4oOfYc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022

On his birthday, SRK thanked his fans by posting a selfie with them and he wrote: "It's so lovely to live in front of the sea...The sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday....Thank you. Grateful for making me feel so special...And happy."

It's so lovely to live in front of the sea.....the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday....thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special....& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple film releases lined up. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in films this year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.