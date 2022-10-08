Happy Birthday, Gauri Khan: 10 Best Pics From Her Family Album

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

It is Gauri Khan's birthday and we just can't keep calm. The interior designer turns 52 today. Gauri Khan is not just Shah Rukh Khan's wife. She is a daughter, friend, and mother to three beautiful children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. No matter how busy is she, Gauri Khan always makes it a point to take out time for her children. From going on holidays to clicking their pictures, she does it all and how. Well, after watching the latest season of Koffee With Karan, now, everyone knows how cool Gauri Khan - the mother - is. Don't you remember her dating advice for Suhana and Aryan? As Gauri Khan celebrates the day with her near and dear ones, let us revisit some amazing moments from her family album.



1. Can't help but start with this picture-perfect moment featuring the Khans. As Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, she is “squeezing memories in one frame.”



2. Calling Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood would be an understatement. They are an apt combination of charm and calm.

3.Presenting Gauri Khan and her “three pet designs.” Of course, we are talking about Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Don't know about you but we just can't take over eyes off little AbRam here.



4. Now, it is time to meet Gauri Khan – the daughter. The frame features the designer and her mother Savita Chhibber sitting by a beach.



5. Gauri Khan literally broke the Internet when she shared this picture of her “Mike Tyson” [AbRam Khan] on Instagram.



6. Can we declare it the most adorable picture already? We have Gauri, Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame.

7. Only the Khans can make the no-filter mode so refreshing and natural. Don't you agree?

8. Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan never fail to amaze us with their fashion outings. In case you have any doubts, this picture is your answer.



9. This one is from Aryan Khan and little AbRam's "boys night out".

10. We couldn't find a better way of ending this family album. This frame of Gauri Khan and AbRam screams love and warmth.

Happy Birthday, Gauri Khan