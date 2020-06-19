'This World Wasn't For You:' Ali Fazal's Tribute To Mother. It's OK To Cry

Ali Fazal shared this image. (courtesy: alifazal9)

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal shared an emotional post for his late mother, who died of health complications in Lucknow on June 17. The actor shared a cherished memory in the form of a throwback picture and wrote: "Yeh chand tasveeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see but you and I know, this world wasn't for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana and I know how amazingly you would do it up and so, now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we were chilling. And she told me I could use this one on social media. And also said "zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don't want to listen to you ham. Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Don't mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar."

As a tribute to his late mother, the 3 Idiots actor shared these images on social media.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal's girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha also shared an emotional post on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday but you will always be around. I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... A voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... Hope you find your peace and I miss you already. Rest in peace aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali, be brave. She wouldn't have liked to see you sad. 2020, this better be the last remembrance message I write! Rest in peace Aunty."

Ali Fazal, in his eulogy post for his mother, wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak tha humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali."

Ali Fazal was last seen in Netfilix's House Arrest. His upcoming film is the international project Death On the Nile. The actor is best-known for starring in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria & Abdul, Bobby Jasoos and the Fukrey series.