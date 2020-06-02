'How Lucky Am I?': Richa Chadha Takes Us Inside Video Call With Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy therichachadha)

Highlights Richa shared a snippet of her video call with Ali Fazal

"How cute is this guy," wrote Richa

'Dream A Little Dream Of Me' can be heard playing in the background

Celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts featuring each other. On Tuesday, Richa shared a super cute snippet of her video call with Ali Fazal and it has her Instafam's heart. Richa shared the video on her Instagram stories, where Ali Fazal and Richa can be seen engrossed in a video call with each other. Sharing the cute snippet, the 33-year-old actress wrote an equally loved-up caption: "How cute is this guy? How lucky am I? Thank God for video calls. Bye." Richa shared the Instagram story with the song Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong playing in the background. Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Richa Chadha.

Richa and Ali Fazal, who are not staying together in coronavirus lockdown, keep sharing adorable pictures together on Instagram. A few days back, Ali Fazal shared a picture with Richa and wrote what he did for Eid - prayed for everyone and meditated. "Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and I mean everyone. So, that took time. Love ain't that easy.. haaaaa.. ok so here's a photo booth moment of 'yeh dekho hum log Eid manaaya. Abhi hum pose dega.. Eid waala. Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you.' Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala," read an excerpt of his post.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were planning to get married in April this year, postponed their marriage due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor's spokesperson told news agency PTI, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively."

Richa Chadha was last seen in the 2020 sports drama Panga where she shared screen space with Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.On the other hand, Ali Fazal was last seen in the Netflix film House Arrest.