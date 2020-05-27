Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal In A 'Photo Booth Moment' From Eid Festivities

Ali Fazal shared this image. (courtesy alifazal9)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. Ali Fazal's Eid post for 2020 came a bit late, two days after Eid. Sharing a picture with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wrote what he did for Eid - prayed for everyone and meditated. In the picture, Richa and Ali dressed in traditional outfits, look as stunning as ever. Ali Fazal can be seen pointing to Richa, while Richa can be seen posing for the camera. Ali wrote an elaborate caption with the picture, an excerpt of which read, " Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and I mean everyone. So, that took time. Love ain't that easy.. haaaaa.. ok so here's a photo booth moment of 'yeh dekho hum log Eid manaaya. Abhi hum pose dega.. Eid waala. Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you.' Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.." Referring to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Ali Fazal further added that he is sending a "ray of sunlight" for everyone. He added, "Aisa ray of sunlight bheja. Kyunke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai." Read his post here:

Richa Chadha, in a separate post, wished "chand mubarak" to Ali Fazal. Richa shared a set of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional outfit and wrote, "Chand Mubarak Ali Fazal."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were planning to get married in April this year, postponed their marriage due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor's spokesperson told news agency PTI, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively." The spokesperson added, "They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Ali Fazal has a body of work that includes films such as Khamoshiyan, Tadka, Fukrey Returns and Love Affair. He was last seen in the Netflix film House Arrest. On the other hand, Richa Chadha was last seen in the 2020 sports drama Panga where she shared screen space with Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.