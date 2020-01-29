This Volleyball Game On A Mumbai Beach Had A Celeb Player - Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar playing volleyball. (courtesy: akshaykumar )

Akshay Kumar, who has been busy working on his upcoming projects, took some time off to play volleyball. The Kesari actor posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday. Akshay Kumar joined a group of volleyball players, who were enthusiastically playing the game, at a beach in Mumbai. In the morning, looks like the 52-year-old actor "mixed up" working out at the gym and his time out at the beach. It indeed seems "fun" and that Akshay enjoyed his time without interruption from fans and paparazzi. On his Instagram post, Akshay wrote: "Joined these boys for a game of volleyball this morning at the beach. You don't always need a gym to exercise, mix it up. It's fun."

This is not the first time fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar was spotted playing volleyball with Mumbaikers. Earlier also he had shared an experience of his "Superb Sunday morning" playing volleyball at Juhu beach.

The actor has been in the headlines lately. He shifted the release date of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey from Christmas this year to make space for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on his request. Akshay later changed the release date of Bachchan Pandey to January 22, 2021. Akshay also moved the release of Bell Bottom from January 22 to April 2 that year.

On the work front, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's newest addition to his cop dramas Sooryanvanshi, which will hit the theatres on March 27. Akshay Kumar will then be featuring in his next film Laxmmi Bomb, which will be out on June 5. Third and fourth films in his line-up would be Bachchan Pandey followed by Bell Bottom.