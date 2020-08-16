This Is What Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber's 'LA Life' Looks Like

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

We got a sneak peek of Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber's life in Los Angeles through a few posts shared by the couple recently. On their Instagram profiles, both Sunny and Daniel posted pictures of themselves walking on the beach, in which they can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Sharing the happy picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote: "Beach time with Daniel Weber," while the caption on Daniel Weber's post read: "LA life." Sunny Leone, who moved to LA a few months ago along with husband Daniel and kids Asher, Noah and Nisha, has actively been sharing posts from her Los Angeles diaries on her Instagram profile.

In a recent interview, Sunny Leone explained why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress told Times Of India earlier, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. The actress has been a part of films such Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.