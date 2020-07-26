Nothing To See Here. Just Sunny Leone Enjoying 'Chilly Morning At The Beach'

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Actress Sunny Leone, who is currently living with her family in Log Angeles, added a new photo to her beach diaries on Sunday and it will make you green with envy. The actress shared a glimpse of her "chilly morning at the beach" on Instagram and left her fans in awe. In the photograph, Sunny Leone can be seen sporting a long red-coloured shirt and black shorts, which she paired with a pair of sunglasses. She can be seen walking on the beach. Sharing the photo. Sunny Leone caption it: "Chilly morning at the beach." Take a look at her later entry:

Like we said above, Sunny Leone has been sharing pictures from beach outings on Instagram frequently. Check them out:

Recently, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber celebrated the day they became parents to daughter Nisha by sharing an adorable post for her on social media. Sunny, who adopted Nisha in 2017, wrote: "3 years ago, you chose us...us to be your mama and papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is. The second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today, I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year, I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy "Gotcha" Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy every day!"

Sunny Leone has worked in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with reality show Bigg Boss. She was a contestant in the fifth season of that show. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.