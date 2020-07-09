Pics From Sunny Leone's Beach Outing With Husband Daniel Weber And Kids

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny looks stunning in an orange-coloured beach dress in the photos

One of the pictures feature her posing with Daniel

Daniel also shared pictures from the outing on social media

Sunny Leone's latest entry on Instagram will make you green with envy. The Jism 2 actress enjoyed a family day with her husband Daniel Weber and kids - Noah, Asher and Nisha - on the beach and added beautiful pictures from their outing on social media on Thursday. Sunny is currently living in Los Angeles with her family. In the pictures, the actress looks stunning in an orange-coloured beach dress. One of the photos features her posing with her husband while in another, Daniel can be seen walking on the beach with their kids. Sharing the photos, Sunny Leone adorably called their little munchkins "nuggets" and wrote: "At the beach with my man and our little nuggets!"

Take a look at the actress' post here:

Daniel Weber also shared a set of photos from their beach outing on Instagram. He kept the caption simple and short: "Perfect morning!"

Sunny Leone moved to Los Angeles in May this year and celebrated her birthday in the Californian city. Explaining why she flew out of Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic with her family, Sunny shared a post on Instagram, in which she wrote: "Both Daniel and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus' - our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles."

Since then, Sunny Leone has been treating her fans to some stunning pictures that show how she's been spending time with family in Los Angeles.

Sunny Leone has worked in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. She made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with reality show Bigg Boss. She was a contestant in the fifth season of that show. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.