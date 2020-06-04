Sunny Leone On Why The Family Flew To Los Angeles And When They Plan To Return

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights "As soon we can fly back, we will," Sunny Leone said

"I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all," she added

Sunny celebrated her 39th birthday in LA

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha, wishes to "fly back" to Mumbai as soon as possible. In an interview with Times Of India, when Sunny was asked about her plans of returning to India, she said, "Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India." Explaining why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Speaking of how her kids reacted to the new setting, Sunny said, "Surprisingly, the children reacted very well to flying out. It was a very long journey, but the first day that they were home, they played outside all day. They didn't want to come inside at all, and it was amazing for them to be able to do that. As far as the body clocks go, it's just a process and took a few days to adjust." The 39-year-old actress also revealed that her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's virtual classes have ended. "Nisha's virtual classes have ended. They will start when the new academic year commences," said Sunny Leone.

During her stay in Los Angeles, Sunny shared pictures from a farm and a park that she visited with her family. She even celebrated her birthday there.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Nisha, who they had adopted from an orphanage in Maharashtra.

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. She stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.