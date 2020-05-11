Sunny Leone's Mother's Day Post Came A Day Late But Never Mind

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny posted a picture with Noah, Asher and Nisha

"Our home away from home," wrote Sunny Leone

"When you have children your priorities take a back seat," she wrote

Sunny Leone might have been a day late in sharing a Mother's Day special post on social media but we can't overlook the fact that it is simply adorable. On Monday, Sunny posted a picture with her daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. Sunny posted a picture from what she described as her "home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles." In her post, the 38-year-old actress wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well-being takes the back seat. Both Daniel Weber and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles." She signed off the post saying, "I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day."

Take a look at Sunny's post here:

On Sunday, Sunny posted a super cute video on Instagram and she wrote: "Weighted workout shirt 10 kgs of extra weight while I'm running and pushing a stroller. LOL! Lockdown life." Check out her post here:

Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber posted a picture of himself from California and wrote: "Getting better with the new vibes." Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now."

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Nisha, who they had adopted from an orphanage in Maharashtra.