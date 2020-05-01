A Glimpse Of Sunny Leone's In-House Painting Session With Fam

Sunny Leone with her family. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post provides the much needed dose of positivity. On Friday, the actress posted a video and a picture from her in-house painting session with husband Daniel Weber and kids Noah, Asher and daughter. Sunny captioned the post: "Family art with Daniel Weber! The kids and Daniel have laid the base of my next piece! Officially in paint mode! I'm truly blessed with them all! Will share the final once I'm done working on it. LOL!" She added the hashtag #familyiseverything to her post.

Sunny and her husband Daniel have been trying to keep themselves and their kids occupied during the lockdown. Earlier, they shared a video of themselves dancing to Justin Timberlake's song Can't Stop The Feel. "Trying to keep spirits high with a little Justin Timberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. Daniel Weber and I trying to do our best every day. Daniel's dancing is the best! LOL," Sunny captioned the post.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Nisha, who they had adopted from an orphanage in Maharashtra.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.