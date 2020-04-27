A Glimpse Of Sunny Leone's Date Night With Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are spending a lot of quality time in coronavirus lockdown. The adorable couple have been doing it all - from date nights to playing revenge games on Instagram. On Monday, Sunny Leone shared an adorable snippet of their "date night" and it is making her Instafam swoon. Sunny shared a loved-up picture with Daniel where they posed for the camera while drinking wine. In the picture, the couple were seen smiling with all their heart. Sharing the snippet of their "date night" on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Date night with Daniel Weber! Lol in the dining room." Take a look:

Sunny and Daniel are having too much fun. A few days back, they trended a great deal for playing a revenge game of sorts. Daniel shared a video and spilled the beans about Sunny Leone's lockdown routine. In placards, Daniel revealed that Sunny is a bad cook, wears pajamas all day long and sleeps all day. "Just a quick update from Sunny and me!!! Hope you're all safe and doing as well as we are," read his caption. Sunny posted the video of Daniel and hinted that the revenge game is on.

A few days ago, the 38-year-old actress took revenge on Daniel by exposing how he is spending his quarantine - watching television and taking selfies. "Here you go guys... the truth!! Daniel Weber lounging around and resting!" Take a look:

Sunny got married to Daniel Weber in January, 2011. They adopted their daughter Nisha in July, 2017. They welcomed their sons Noah and Asher in 2018, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Arjun Patiala where she shared screen space with Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. She has films such as Koka Kola and Helen to look forward to.