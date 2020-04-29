How Busy Star Sunny Leone Went To Office Without Flouting Lockdown Rules

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy SunnyLeone)

Sunny Leone has a busy work schedule, you know, and it's important that she 'goes' to work. Even in lockdown. The 38-year-old actress, shared a glimpse of her new work life in a tweet, writing: "Finally made it to the office to do some phone interviews!" In the photo, a bespectacled Sunny can be seen speaking on the phone, dressed in grey formal trousers and a crop top and wearing a pair of loafers with her hair tied in a messy bun. Hang on. She didn't actually step out of her building apartment, she just went to the garage for the interviews. LOL. "Oh wait, I'm in the parking garage. My new life," she added in her tweet along with loads of emojis. Take a look at Sunny Leone's tweet here:

When not keeping busy with work, Sunny is also enjoying some quality time with her husband Daniel Weber. She went on a date with him to their dining space.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids - they adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Their twin sons Noah and Asher Weber were born via surrogacy last year. And hence diapers are readily available at home for making emergency face masks: "When you have just 30 secs to make an emergency face mask during evacuation," she tweeted.

Sunny Leone's parking garage also doubles up for a stage when she decides to rope in Daniel Weber to treat her kids with impromptu dance performances during the lockdown. They danced to Justin Timberlake.

India is in lockdown more till May 3 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.