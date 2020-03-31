Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Dance To Justin Timberlake For Their Kids

Screenshot from Sunny Leone's video (courtesy SunnyLeone)

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are coming up with innovative ways to keep their three kids entertained during the lockdown. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress and Daniel decided to take their kids - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher - out in the garden on their strollers and treat them to an impromptu dance performance. The couple picked an all-time favourite from Justin Timberlake's list of songs - Can't Stop The Feeling - because all they wanted to do was just dance... dance... dance... dance.... Sunny shared the video on Instagram with these words and also added her personalised review of Daniel's dancing skills: "Trying to keep spirits high with a little Justin Timberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. Daniel Weber and I trying to do our best every day. Daniel's dancing is the best! LOL."

Take a look at how Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber made their kids groove in their prams.

Ahead of the lockdown announcement, Sunny and Daniel were practising self-quarantine along with their kids. Sunny shared a family photo, in which all five of them were twinning in face masks, with this caption: "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1."

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Sunny adopted daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Their twin sons Noah and Asher Weber were born via surrogacy last year.

India is currently on Day 7 of three weeks of complete lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has infected over 784,400 worldwide. In India, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen over 1,250.