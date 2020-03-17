Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Are 'Training Toddlers To Wear Masks' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sunny Leone with her family. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Highlights "A new era," wrote Sunny Leone

"But it's necessary," she added

Sunny and her family can be seen wearing masks in the picture

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are training their kids - Nisha, Noah and Asher - to stay safe by wearing masks. The 38-year-old actress shared a picture on her Instagram profile on Monday, in which she and her family can be seen wearing masks. The actress described the current times as a "new era" and she wrote: "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... Daniel Weber and Nathalina team family effort."

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post here:

Earlier this year, Sunny Leone urged her fans to take proper preventive measures to stay safe from the coronavirus, which has been classed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Sunny and Daniel shared pictures from an airport. "Safe is the new cool! Don't be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the coronavirus can't affect you. Be smart and be safe," wrote the actress. Daniel shared the same photograph on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "It's cooler to be safe. Airports are the fastest way to catch the insane coronavirus. Don't be an idiot. Be safe."

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.