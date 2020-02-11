Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Post Birthday Wishes For Sons Noah And Asher. Can't Decide Which Is Cuter

Inside Asher and Noah's birthday celebrations. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Highlights Noah and Asher turned 2-years-old on Tuesday

"Love you more than words can say," wrote Daniel

Sunny and Daniel welcomed Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrated the 2nd birthday of their sons Asher and Noah on Tuesday and they gave their Instafam a glimpse of the celebrations by posting pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. Both Sunny and Daniel posted the same picture, also featuring their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, on their Instagram profiles with equally cute captions. In her post, Sunny referred to the birthday boys as her "little angels from God," and wrote: "Happy 2nd birthday to my baby boys! You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh, play, jump, dance, sing and say 'mama', my heart melts every time. God Bless you both my little angels from God."

Meanwhile, Daniel shared the same picture and he captioned it: "Happy birthday to the two craziest boys! Asher and Noah, love you more than words can say. Just when I always think I have it l figured out you manage to flip it upside down. Love you. You will always be my baby boys."

Take a look at the post here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Nisha, who they had adopted from an orphanage in Maharashtra.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.