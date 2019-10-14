Inside Sunny Leone's Daughter Nisha's Frozen-Themed Birthday Celebrations

Nisha Kaur Weber with her family. (Image courtesy: Sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber turned 4-years-old on Monday. On her special day, her parents hosted a special Frozen- themed birthday party for her. The parents even shared pictures from the birthday party on their respective Instagram profiles. Sunny Leone posted oh-so-adorable pictures on Instagram and she captioned them: "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!" The pictures from the birthday party also feature Sunny and Daniel's sons Noah and Asher. Cuteness Alert!

Take a look at the pictures from Nisha's birthday celebrations here:

Meanwhile, Daniel Weber also posted pictures from the celebrations on his Instagram profile. He captioned the post: "My gift from God - Nisha Kaur Weber. Love you more than I can ever explain . Happy Birthday baby love." Check out the pictures here:

Ahead of Nisha's birthday celebrations, the couple went on a major shopping spree to pick the best gift for their daughter. Here's proof:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017. Other than Nisha, the couple are also parents to two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the second season of the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

