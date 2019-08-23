When Sunny Leone Helped Finish Her Daughter Nisha’s Homework On Vacation

Sunny Leone with daughter Nisha. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone's post received over 3 lakh likes within a few hours "On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter," Sunny wrote Sunny Leone is currently on a vacation in Dubai

Sunny Leone's Dubai vacation was about lots of fun and a little work. The 38-year-old-actress, who is currently on a vacation in Dubai along with her daughter Nisha, ensured that her daughter was adept at finishing her homework assignment. Sunny helped her daughter in finishing her assignment and she gave her Instafam a sneak peek of the moment by posting a picture on her Instagram profile. The mother-daughter duo look absolutely adorable in the photograph. Sunny captioned the post: "On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background."

Sunny Leone's post received over 3 lakh likes within an hour and the post was replete with loved-up comments from fans like "Nice mom and cute daughter." Without much ado, take a look at Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in the year 2017. Other than Nisha, the couple are also parents to two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy. Nisha frequently makes appearances on her parents' Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of the posts here:

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.