ICYMI: How Cute Is Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber's Pic With Their Little Kids?

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber photographed with their kids (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On the occasion of Jewish festival Hanukkah on Sunday, Sunny Leone treated us to an adorable picture of her family. In the photo, Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their three children - Nisha, Noah and Asher - can be seen wearing identical track suits. The couple hold Noah and Asher in their arms while Nisha rests her face on her dad's shoulder. Sunny, Daniel and Nisha are smiles for the cameras. "Happy Hanukkah, everyone. Love, the Webers," Sunny Leone captioned her post. Daniel also shared the same photo on his Instagram timeline and wrote, "Happy Hanukkah. From us to yours."

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in July 2017 while Noah and Asher were born to them via surrogacy in March this year.

Sunny and Daniel often share pictures of their kids on social media. On Diwali, the actress attended Nisha's Diwali school party and volunteered to make torans. "I volunteered to make torans for Nisha's Diwali school party. I thought it was one toran, but it turned out it needed to be 55 torans (lol). Had a blast with the kids and hopefully they liked the activity."

Sunny Leone debuted in the Hindi entertainment industry with reality show Bigg Boss. Jism 2 was her first Bollywood film. Her biopic, titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, released recently. Veeramadevi, which marks her Tamil debut, is Sunny Leone's upcoming film.