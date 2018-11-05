Meet The 'Best Cleaning Crew in Town'-Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber

Daniel, Dabboo, Sunny and Manisha in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Pre-Diwali cleaning sessions might be a mundane drill for most of us but for actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, Diwali cleaning seems to be a fun task. On Monday, photographer Dabboo Ratnani introduced us to the "best cleaning crew in town," by sharing videos on his Instagram profile. In the videos, Sunny, along with her husband d Daniel can be seen happily mopping the floor. In another video, the photographer, along with his wife Manisha D Ratnani can be seen enjoying the drill along with the couple and we must tell you that they all look simply adorable. Dabboo captioned the post in the most hilarious manner and wrote: "Diwali cleaning? Look no further! Here's the best cleaning crew in town!"

Diwali celebrations are in full swing and Sunny Leone recently attended her daughter Nisha Kaur's Diwali school party, where she volunteered to make torans. "I volunteered to make torans for Nisha's Diwali school party. I thought it was one toran, but it turned out it needed to be 55 torans (lol). Had a blast with the kids and hopefully they liked the activity," Sunny wrote.

Last week, the 37-year-old actress shared a Halloween special post, in which she could be seen posing with her little munchkins Noah and Asher.

Sunny and Daniel Weber have been married for over seven years now and are parents to three children - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher.

Sunny Leone became a household name after she featured in the television reality show Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jism 2. She was recently seen in the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Sunny is all set to make her Tamil debut in Veeramadevi.