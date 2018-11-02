Sunny Leone 'Had A Blast' With Daughter Nisha And Her Friends At Diwali School Party

Sunny Leone shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is a doting mom to her three children and her social media posts are proof. The 37-year-old actress recently attended daughter Nisha's Diwali school party and volunteered to make torans. Sunny shared an adorable picture from the school, where she is surrounded by Nisha and the other kids, who are busy with the activity. "I volunteered to make torans for Nisha's Diwali school party. I thought it was one toran, but it turned out it needed to be 55 torans (lol). Had a blast with the kids and hopefully they liked the activity," Sunny captioned the picture. Take a look.

On Thursday, she shared a picture with her twin boys - Noah and Asher - from a Halloween party and said that she'll spend the next day with Nisha, her 'little girl.'

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha last July while Noah and Asher were born to them via surrogacy in March this year.

The couple celebrated Nisha's third birthday in the beach city of Cancun, where they were on a family vacation. Sunny and Daniel sent out birthday greetings to Nisha with adorable posts.

The family moved to their new home in Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A sweet post for Nisha also arrived from Sunny Leone from their puja.

She is the reason I believe in God. To be blessed by her is like having the hand of God on our heads! Nisha Kaur Weber our gift from heaven! @DanielWeber99pic.twitter.com/g8K6HY8Aiz — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) September 14, 2018

Sunny Leone entered the Hindi entertainment industry with Bigg Boss and made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. Her biopic, titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, released recently. The upcoming film Veeramadevi will mark her Tamil debut.